Sheffield Wednesday: ‘If you keep failing, it makes you stronger’ - Sam Hutchinson fired up for another promotion challenge

It was one of the biggest kicks of his life on another night of high drama and tension at Hillsborough.

When Sam Hutchinson made the long walk from the centre circle to take Wednesday’s first penalty in their shoot-out with Huddersfield Town, he felt confident he would do the business from 12 yards.

What happened after still plays on Hutchinson’s mind now.

“I wish I had gone to the keeper’s right,” he said with a rueful smile on his face.

But Hutchinson went left with his spot-kick and Danny Ward guessed the right way to keep him bay.

“It was just one of those things that happen,” he said. “I didn’t play in the first game but the boys did really well to stay in the tie.

“Huddersfield were really good. They really went for it.

“We did a good job and then for 65 minutes we were the better team at Hillsborough. They then made a couple of subs and so did we but their subs paid off for them.”

Ultimately, Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri failed to convert their penalties as the Owls’ dreams of another trip to Wembley were dashed.

Hutchinson tried to take his mind off the disappointment over the summer and went on holiday for a fortnight with the family. He said: “We had a good time but my little girl wanted to come home after 10 days!

“If I’m honest, it hurt more losing in the Play-Off Final than it did to Huddersfield. I was more depressed after we lost to Hull.”

If losing to Huddersfield wasn’t bad enough, Hutchinson also ruptured his hernia in the second leg.

“It was sore playing against Huddersfield and I made it worse by playing 120 minutes,” conceded Hutchinson. “I had an op and the surgeon said it would be six to eight weeks recovery time but I came back after a month.”

Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal has managed Hutchinson’s workload in pre-season. He has given Hutchinson some game time but not played him too much with one eye on a manic August schedule.

After suffering play-off woe for the second successive year, Hutchinson insists the Owls are ready to make it third time lucky.

He said: “If you keep failing, it makes you stronger and more determined to do well. It is easy to say but harder to put it into practice.

“It will be more difficult. The Championship is one of the hardest leagues in the world to get out of.

“Everyone can beat everyone and you’ve got teams like Aston Villa signing one of the best defenders there has ever been in this country in John Terry. That’s the competition and the boys relish that and the bigger the game, the more we turn up. It’s going to be a long old season. The target has to be to get as high as possible and win as many games as we can. It’s the old cliche but you have to take every game as it comes.”

