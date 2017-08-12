Sheffield Wednesday: Ian Holloway ready for one of their toughest matches of the season against Owls

Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway has described today’s encounter with Sheffield Wednesday as “one of the toughest fixtures of the season”.

The R’s head north full of confidence following back-to-back home victories. They beat last season’s play-off finalists Reading a week ago and followed up that success with a hard-fought Carabao Cup victory over Northampton Town in midweek.

QPR boss Ian Holloway

Speaking to QPR’s club website, Holloway said: “The lads gave us everything against Reading and Northampton. I want them all to understand that this club is very, very special, and worth fighting for.

“I want us to compete in every single game, and I believe we can – but we’ll have to be flat out to do that.

“I think Sheffield Wednesday away from home is going to be one of the toughest fixtures anybody could have this season.

“They have got a lot of expectation there now after how well they have done in the last two seasons. They do believe their club is on the rise, and that can bring its own pressure.

“We’ll go there and look to do what we do well, and that’s get in people’s faces, disrupt the way they play, and look to break off of that.”

QPR are sweating over the fitness of striker Conor Washington. The Northern Ireland international suffered knock against Northampton in midweek but Holloway remains hopeful he will be passed fit to play.

Defender Alex Baptiste is in contention to make his debut following his free-transfer switch from Middlesbrough. Grant Hall (tendonitis) and Jordan Cousins (thigh) are ruled out.

