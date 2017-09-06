Sheffield Wednesday: I’ll show I’m worth £4 million fee, says new Owls signing

Have your say

New signing Joost van Aken has vowed to justify the hefty price tag Sheffield Wednesday have paid for his services.

The Owls swooped to sign the giant defender in a £4m deal from Dutch club Heerenveen last week.

Van Aken, who appeared 90 times for Heerenveen, told The Star: “It (the fee) doesn’t feel like pressure. I am confident in my own ability.

“The club wanted me so I have to show the qualities that they think I have.”

With Glenn Loovens set to miss Saturday’s televised Hillsborough duel with Nottingham Forest due to an ongoing hip injury, van Aken is in pole position to partner Tom Lees in defence.

But the former Dutch Under-21 international is refusing to take his place in the team for granted.

Wednesday also added Portuguese defender Frederico Venancio to their ranks last month and after a delay in receiving international clearance he, too, is available for selection.

“Competition is great in a team and it makes you become a better player,” insisted van Aken.

“I look forward to the competition and I want to show what I can do.

“I want to play a lot of matches and help the team get into the Premier League. That is the most important thing.”

Although he has no experience of English football, van Aken is confident he possesses the attributes required to be successful in this country.

He said: “Teams like to pass the ball in Holland but I know it is more physical in England. I think I’m good at reading the game. I’m comfortable with the ball. I’m tall and a good header of the ball.

“There are things I need to improve. I think I need to get stronger and improve the physical side.

“I am a very ambitious person which is why I signed a four-year contract here.

“I have always wanted to play in England and I believe Sheffield Wednesday’s ambition matches my own.”