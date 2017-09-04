Sheffield Wednesday: I’d have taken a long-term deal, says Owls new boy

New boy Jacob Butterfield has revealed the Owls tried to sign him on a permanent basis before the transfer window shut.

The midfielder completed his season long-loan switch from Derby County to Wednesday on deadline day last week, with Sam Winnall heading in the opposite direction.

Jacob Butterfield at Owls in the Park.

It is the third time in Butterfield’s career he has moved on deadline day.

And The Star understands the Owls have the option to buy Butterfield on a full-time basis next summer.

Bradford-born Butterfield, who took part in Owls’ open training session at Hillsborough yesterday, told The Star: “I think the manager of Sheffield Wednesday wanted to try and do a permanent deal which I was all for but for whatever reason it couldn’t get agreed.

“We have gone with a loan to begin but Sheffield Wednesday is a great club and I definitely would have committed to the club on a permanent basis if that had been agreed.

Derby County's Jacob Butterfield (centre) celebrates scoring for Derby againsy Hull City

“I just need to take it one step at a time and focus on rediscovering some form and bringing my best football to the team.

“I’m sure if I do that then my future will take care of itself. If it is a successful season for me and the team then that will be great for everybody.”

Butterfield, who has made 89 appearances since joining Derby from Huddersfield Town two years ago, said his move “came out of the blue” on Thursday afternoon.

“It was a long day,” he admitted. “I trained as normal at Derby in the morning and then I got a call just as I was getting home in the afternoon to say Wednesday were interested in me.

Jacob Butterfield playing for Huddersfield against new team mate Gary Hooper, then of Norwich City

“It all happened very quickly and I’m delighted with how it turned out.”

He feels Wednesday’s brand of football will suit him down to the ground, claiming the team passed Derby “off the park” when the two teams played each other last season.

“Results-wise, we (Derby) did okay against them, but Wednesday passed us off the park and outplayed us,” he said. “I have played against Wednesday in the last two seasons and I like their style of play and how they like to play out from the back.

“Obviously Wednesday have finished in the play-offs and are one of the strongest teams in the division.

Owls Alex Lopez gest away from Countys Jacob Butterfield

“They’ve just got a lot of real quality players. I fancied the move and I felt it would be good for me to play with quality players.

“I spoke to the manager and he ticked all the boxes for me so I jumped at the chance.”

The former Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town player is convinced Wednesday have what it takes to mount a third successive promotion challenge.

The 27-year-old said: “I have not been here long but I have really been impressed with the standard of the team and I think we can do well.

“I think they have got a lot of firepower up front. Some really good attacking options. Scoring goals is key and I think we have got a tonne of goals in the team.

“We should score a lot of goals which will be important.

“It is finding a way of getting the best out of the forwards and making sure they get the right service so they can score goals.

“I think we have got all the right tools to get the job done.”

Butterfield is in line to make his Owls debut against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough this Saturday. Wednesday have picked up just one victory from their opening five league fixtures but Butterfield is confident they will quickly turn things around.

He conceded: “It has been a frustrating start. Results have not been brilliant and I think a few of the lads have said that the team have started slow in the two previous seasons.

“It is early days. Some of the other teams who were really fancied have struggled.

“The league table won’t take shape for another eight to 10 games. Teams are still settling into the season and trying to find a rhythm.

“The transfer deadline has shut now so everyone has got their squads finalised.

“Hopefully we can hit our stride; the aim is promotion with the squad we have.”