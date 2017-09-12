Sheffield Wednesday: I can be even better than my debut, insists new Owls addition

Joost van Aken insists the best is yet to come from him and the Owls.

The big Dutch defender was satisfied with his contribution on debut in Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest.

But the 23-year-old, brought in from SC Heerenveen last month for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £4 million, is adamant there is still plenty of room for improvement.

He told The Star: “It was a good performance and I was happy that I was in the team.

“I think I did a good, not great job. I think I can play better than I showed on Saturday. I need to improve and develop and I think I can show more than I showed on Saturday.”

When asked where he still feels he can better, van Aken replied: “All the parts of the game - in posession, but also in defending. You have to make the right decisions at the right time.

“That comes with experience, but the more you play, the more experience you get. I hope I will get more experience here.

He is convinced there is a “lot” more to come from the team, claiming Wednesday have what it takes to be in the hunt for automatic promotion.

“My ambition and that of Wednesday are the same,” said van Aken, who is enjoying working with boss Carlos Carvalhal. “We want to go up to the Premier League. I want to go up this year.

“With the quality of this group, that (top-two) will be the aim. I think it is possible.”

