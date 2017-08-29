Sheffield Wednesday: How this start compares to the previous five years in the Championship

As far as their time in the Championship goes, this time around, it has been a middling start to the campaign for Sheffield Wednesday.

But never in this time have the club had a squad as capable as the one they have at present.

This is the sixth season back up in the second tier of English football and in comparison to the previous five, the Owls’ record so far can be summed up as ‘been better, been worse.”

A six-point haul after the first five games is not what anyone from a Wednesday perspective wanted from this, a season in which expectancy levels are higher than they’ve been in a generation.

To look at things through a blue-tint, the record shows that the Owls are a point better off than they were in both of Carlos Carvalhal’s two full seasons so far, after this number of matches.

The counter-argument remains that the squad is, or at least should be, better than at any time under this regime and one single point more is not much to excited about .

Carvalhal’s start in his first season read WLDDL, while last year he began with WDLLD.

Wednesday’s best first five games since coming up in 2012/13, arrived two seasons later when, under Stuart Gray the Owls notched up a fairly impressive eight points, which included wins over Brighton and Middlesbrough.

The lowest was the season before, when Dave Jones’ side took until November 2 - a 5-2 hammering of Reading - to register their first win.

Two defeats and three drws was the tally after five games and that set the tone. Jones would unsurprisingly lose his job a month after that first victory, with three straight defeats having followed it.

For Carvalhal, there are no signs of panic. He believes that the team are playing well and small margins have meant that draws could have been wins, though, of course there is no excusing the opening day defeat to Preston at Deepdale

“We can do better but I’m sure all the clubs in the Championship would say the same,” he says.

“We played badly against Preston but I believe we deserved to win all the games we have drawn.

“We had clear chances to beat QPR, Sunderland and Burton.

“We will achieve points the way we are playing.

“I would be more worried if we had repeated the performance we put in against Preston.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s first five games since 2012

2017/18 - LDDWD - 6 points

2016/17 - WDLLD - 5 points

2015/16 - WLDDL - 5 points

2014/15 - WDDLD - 8 points

2013/14 - LLDDD - 3 points

2012/13 - DWWLL - 7 points