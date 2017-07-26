Sheffield Wednesday: How many goals does Adam Reach think Jordan Rhodes will score this season?

Adam Reach has backed Owls teammate Jordan Rhodes to score 20 goals this season.

Big things were expected of Rhodes when he joined the Championship club on loan from Middlesbrough last February.

But the striker struggled to produce the goods in front of goal, hitting a paltry three goals in 20 appearances as Carlos Carvalhal’s side missed out on promotion to the Premier League in the most heartbreaking of fashions.

Rhodes’s temporary switch was turned permanent in the summer and Wednesday’s record-signing has looked in fine fettle in pre-season. The £8m man has registered three goals in five friendlies. In his last outing against Vitoria de Setubal, Rhodes had two goals ruled out for off-side.

Rhodes is in the frame to lead the line in tonight’s warm-up match at Doncaster Rovers.

Left-sided player Reach, who worked with Rhodes at Riverside Stadium, told The Star: “Jordan is feeling confident. He knows how to score goals and has started pre-season well.

“Scoring goals in pre-season will give Jordan the confidence he needed going into the season. I’m sure he will continue to score goals.

“I would love nothing more than for Jordan to score 20 goals this season because I know he can. He is good enough and hopefully he believes that he can and he will.”

Rhodes is a proven goal-scorer at Championship level and has netted 175 league goals in his career.

But the Scotland international endured a miserable end to the 2016/17 season, failing to find the back of the net in his last 14 outings for club and country.

When asked if Rhodes has a point to prove, Reach said: “I know Jordan really well and he’s not the type of person who worries about what other people think.

“The only pressure he feels is what he puts on himself as he wants to be the best.

“He has a good track record of goals and he wants to maintain that as all strikers do.

“Jordan will have his own motivation to drive himself on this season. He’s definitely capable of scoring 20 goals because he has done it before. I’m fully confident he can do that.

“But we don’t just have Jordan.

“We have other strikers who are doing well so far and fighting for two positions. Whichever players get chosen for the games, we are all fully confident we can do well and score goals.”

Reach, a £5m buy from Boro 11 months ago, reckons Wednesday are capable of challenging for a top-two finish.

“In terms of the strength of the squad, we are right up there and probably one of the best,” said the 24-year-old. “We have to aim for the top two places no matter what and I think we are good enough to do that.

“If you don’t strive for the top, then you probably never going to reach it so we need to try and win this league.”

