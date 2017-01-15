Sheffield Wednesday: How half-time team talk lifted Owls and helped see off Huddersfield Town

Tom Lees says the players shouldered the responsibility to lift their game, with a half-time chat that led to Sheffield Wednesday's improved display and a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

After a poor first half at Hillsborough and the game scoreless, a calm airing of views at the break resulted in a rise in levels of performance from the Owls.

Once Ross Wallace put the home side in front with a blistering 30-yard strike, Wednesday settled into their stride and Fernando Forestieri went on to make sure of the three points with the second goal in injury time.

The cause was helped by a red card for the Terriers' Jack Payne, who was sent off with 20 minutes remaining for a late challenge on Sam Hutchinson.

Asked if head coach Carlos Carvalhal had stung them into action at half-time, Lees said it was actually the players who sparked the upturn.

"It was more between ourselves," he revealed. "We wanted to go and get close to people and up the tempo and and that's just what we said really. It was just a case of that. We had to be better with the ball and more positive and we did that as well so those two things combined probably changed the game."

Huddersfield Town's Jack Payne is sent off for a challenge on Sam Hutchinson

Lees added: "It's fair to say they dominated first half and we were probably under the cosh and had to do a lot of defending. The second half was probably other way around. We scored at a really good time because it was still quite tight then and you couldn't really say we were on top or forcing the goal too much. But we got a goal at a great time and I thought we looked really strong. That was helped by the sending off but I still thought we were in control with 11 v 11."

Central defender Lees and his colleagues in the back line helped to secure yet another clean sheet, their fifth in the last six games in the league, and the 26-year old says the hard work in defence meant that Huddersfield 'ran out of ideas'.

"It's a clean sheet against a team third our fourth before the game - you are talking about a game with two quality teams and I think that's probably why there wasn't much to it," he said. "I thought we limited them though; I can't remember too many clear-cut chances. It's probably unseen, them putting three centre halves up front and I think they probably ran out of ideas a bit.

"The red card helped, but they are sharp, they have some good players up top, they move the ball well. They'll probably say that they didn't play to well but we managed to capitalise on it. Everyone was building it up before as a big game so we are happy to get a win."