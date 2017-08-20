Sheffield Wednesday: How Carvalhal is feeling after Owls’ first win

Carlos Carvalhal revealed his relief at finally seeing the Owls clinch their first Championship win of the season, claiming it has been a tough period for him.

Steven Fletcher’s fine second-half volley secured a hard-fought victory for Wednesday at Fulham over the weekend.

It was the Owls’ first league win at the fourth attempt and the result lifted them up to 13th in the embryonic table.

Carvalhal feels Wednesday’s centre-back shortage, injuries in midfield and disciplinary issues undermined the team’s attempts to get off to a flying start.

He said: “The beginning of the season has been very hard to me. We started the season with a lot of negatives around the team.

“The first few weeks have not been easy as everything has been on my shoulders. I’m the face of everything and I accept this but it is not easy.

“I’m very happy with what my players have done in not easy circumstances to me and we are looking forward to the future.”

The Owls head coach, who was unable to call upon Glenn Loovens’ services due to a back injury, praised the commitment of his players following their triumph at Craven Cottage.

He said: “Even when we weren’t winning, I could see a team that was fighting a lot. I’m very proud of what we are doing.

“I was very calm even when we were not winning games. There’s expectations and pressure here but I believe we will achieve our results.

“We had played well before Fulham in our other games and hadn’t won, so didn’t need to change anything. I have always slept well.

“There was no panic.

“Results are important and the win makes us happy, but I always believed we were would achieve a victory playing the way we were.”

Barry Bannan put in another strong showing in the capital and Carvalhal thinks the midfielder is back to his very best.

He said: "Barry is one of the souls of the teams. He's playing his best level, like he played in his first season at the club."