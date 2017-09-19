Sheffield Wednesday hope to have new kit on sale this week

Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful the first batch of new kit will be available to supporters in time for this weekend's Steel City derby.

Wednesday have faced numerous delays in getting this season's kits to market over the summer but their finally seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for frustrated supporters.

The first shipment is on its way to Hillsborough and is expected to arrive later this week.

A club spokesman told The Star: "‘The first batch of retail kit is currently in freight and we are expecting delivery this week to have it in store for sale ahead of the derby match.

"More deliveries will then take place throughout the remainder of September and October."

The designs of the kits were only unveiled three days before the start of the season, with initial expectations they would go on sale before the end of August.

But the club released a statement just before the annual Owls in the Park event in early September, revealing there had been another delay and saying they hoped to have kits in store during the month.

Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri was keen to bring the manufacturing process in-house after experiencing frustration with previous suppliers Sondico and parent company Sports Direct.

But after agreeing a deal with a new supplier earlier in the summer, that supplier suddenly doubled their asking price which forced the club back to square one.

Once the kit was unveiled in early August, it was revealed Wednesday had entered into a kit partnership with Elev8, an energy drink