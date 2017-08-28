Sheffield Wednesday: High hopes for return of Kieran Lee, Sam Hutchinson and Glenn Loovens after timely break in action

Carlos Carvalhal says the international break has come at a timely moment for his Sheffield Wednesday squad as he hopes to welcome back some injured players to the ranks.

Glenn Loovens’ injury, picked up against QPR has taken a little longer than hoped to overcome, while fellow absentees Sam Hutchinson and Keiren Lee are also well on the road to recovery.

Sam Hutchinson had to leave the field Injured against QPR.....Pic Steve Ellis

Carvalhal is confident that by the time the Owls take on Nottingham Forest in the live televised game on September 9, he will have a lot more bodies to chose from.

“We now have the international break which will be very good to us,” said Carvalhal. “I believe we will recover Kieran Lee.

“Let’s see if we can recover Sam Hutchinson. Let’s see if we can recover Glenn Loovens.

“We will try to upgrade the team.”

Glenn Loovens came off injured in the first half of Sheffield Wednesday's draw with QPR

Steven Fletcher will stay in Sheffield during the break in domestic action to manage his ongoing knee complaint after dropping out of the Scotland squad.