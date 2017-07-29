Sheffield Wednesday: High-energy George Boyd told to calm down

George Boyd’s workrate since arriving at Sheffield Wednesday is so staggering that Carlos Carvalhal has had to tell him to rein it in.

Boyd’s former Burnley team mate David Jones is delighted to have the midfielder alongside him at Hillsborough and indicates that there has been no exaggeration in what everyone has been saying about the energy brought to the team.

“I have never played with anyone who runs the distances he does and I think if the manager didn’t slow him down he would be clocking up even higher figures to be honest!” said Jones

“He brings a lot of quality on the ball but also everyone always talks about his high energy and the miles that he clocks in.

“That’s guaranteed stuff you get from him. He’s a great addition.

“He fits in well with the way the manager wants to play here. He is intelligent and will quickly adjust to the style of play, which it is different to Burnley’s.

“I’m looking forward to playing alongside him.”

Jones admits he was in touch with Boyd prior to the 31 year-old making the switch from Turf Moor in the summer and is ‘delighted’ to be linking up with his old midfield pal again.

“I spoke to Boydy but wouldn’t say I played a big part in coming here,” he added.

“I have known him for a few years now and I had a successful time with him at Burnley. I’m delighted he has joined the club.

“He brings a different dimension to the squad so he will be a good addition.”

Wednesday play their final pre-season friendly tomorrow when Scottish Premiership side Rangers and a bumper crowd head to Hillsborough. Kick-off 3pm.