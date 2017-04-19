Sheffield Wednesday: Goals continue to flow for Owls star Fernando Forestieri at Hillsborough

Some players, over the years, have wilted under the weight of expectation at Sheffield Wednesday.

Fernando Forestieri is not one of them.

The dynamic attacker revels in playing at Hillsborough, averaging a goal every two matches at S6.

It doesn’t matter whether Forestieri’s qualities are utilised in a wide position or in a striking role: he scores goals and creates opportunities for his Owls teammates. Forestieri maintained his impressive scoring record at Hillsborough last week, stepping up off the bench to bravely head in the winner against Cardiff City. It was the former Watford marksman’s 12th goal of the season, leaving him just three shy of his tally for last term.

Forestieri’s total in the stadium stands at seven in 17 outings this campaign, including winners against Aston Villa, Wigan Athletic and Cardiff.

“I’m so happy to have scored 12,” Forestieri told The Star.

“I’m not far off my total for last season.

“But it doesn’t matter who scores. The most important thing is we are winning games. I just want to help the team finish in the play-offs.”

Fernando Forestieri

Forestieri, a second half replacement in Monday’s hard-fought win at Queens Park Rangers, is pushing to start the Owls’ home clash with Derby County this weekend. The Rams had a bid, believed to be in the region of £7m, snubbed for Forestieri last August.

Although he has failed to reach the heights of last season when he netted a career-best 15 goals, Forestieri remains Wednesday’s top-scorer.

He ended speculation over his long-term future in January, penning a one-year contract extension.

Forestieri’s 2016/17 numbers:

*2454 minutes played

*205 minutes per goal

*78.9 pass success rate

*12 goals scored

*5 assists

*91 shots

*48 shots on target

*3 yellow cards

*1 red card

