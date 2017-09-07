Sheffield Wednesday: Glenn Loovens delivers glowing endorsement of new Owls teammate

When Wednesday were weighing up whether to enter the race to sign Joost van Aken, head coach Carlos Carvalhal turned to his club captain for a second opinion.

And Glenn Loovens gave a glowing endorsement of his fellow countryman

Dutch defender Loovens told The Star: “I have seen Joost play a couple of times and the manager asked me about him as well. The only thing I could be was positive.

“Joost is a great player on the ball and a good defender. He is a good signing for the club and will do well for us.”

Ex-Wednesday striker Gerald Sibon has also backed van Aken to be a big hit in English football.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Sibon, who finished his playing career atHeerenveen five years ago, posted on Twitter: “Give him a little time. Once he has adapted. You will love the way he plays. Great left foot.”

The Owls finally have some strength in depth at centre-back, having added van Aken and Frederico Venancio to their ranks last month. Van Aken, who moved to Hillsborough in a deal which could be worth £4m, is set to make his Owls debut in tomorrow’s Championship encounter with Nottingham Forest.

Loovens, who remains on the sidelines with a hip problem, admitted: “We needed reinforcements at centre-back and we have got Joost and Frederico in.

“They are two young players who already have a lot of first-team experience.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“The competition is not a problem to me. I’ve dealt with that all my career.

“It doesn’t matter if a player plays in the same position as me; I’m there for all the players if they need my help or support.”

Although Wednesday have picked up one point more than they managed in the opening five matches of last term, some fans and observers expected them to make a better start.

“We know we can do better,” said Loovens. “The transfer window is closed now so we have to look forward as a team and make sure we are up there at the end.”

Next up for the Owls is a Hillsborough duel with Nottingham Forest. After Forest, Wednesday host Brentford before travelling to in-form Cardiff City a week on Saturday.

Loovens said: “It’s an important period. There shouldn’t be any excuses now. We have had two weeks to prepare for the up-and-coming games.

“We have to come out and get a few wins on the board.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter