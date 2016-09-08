Sheffield Wednesday: Glenn Loovens calls on Owls to stick together

Captain Glenn Loovens believes unity is the key to the Owls turning around their Championship results.

Carlos Carvalhal’s charges are languishing in the lower reaches of the table after recording just one victory from their opening five fixtures.

Wednesday, beaten in the Play-Off Final last May, entertain Wigan Athletic on Saturday knowing three points would go some way to silencing their detractors.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Centre-back Loovens told The Star: “We are stronger than last year and I have confidence in all the players we have here.

“We have to make sure we stay as a team like we were last season. I’m sure if we manage that we will have another good season.

“There are no easy games in the Championship. It is a tough league so we have to take it game by game.

“The expectation levels are higher after what we achieved last season and that’s something we have to deal with as well.

“We have to welcome the extra pressure but I think we have the players to cope with that.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

In their last outing at Hillsborough, the Owls suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds United.

“We didn’t play that well against Leeds but we had two or three good opportunities to take the lead,” said Loovens, who played all of Wednesday’s Under-23s draw at Sheffield United on Tuesday night as he continues his comeback from ankle surgery.

“If we had taken our opportunities, I know it’s a cliche but the game could have been different.

“It’s not as if we didn’t have the chances. Sometimes it doesn’t go for you.

“The results in the last few matches have not been as good we wanted them to be but you have to make sure you do the basics well in football and bounce back.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter