Sheffield Wednesday: Glenn Loovens and Sam Hutchinson in battle for defensive role

Carlos Carvalhal will use this week to work out which central defensive partnership he will use for Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship match with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

With Hutchinson suspended after his red card against Bristol City, the Owls head coach brought Glenn Loovens back into the fray in the last game against Birmingham for the skipper’s first appearance since his operation on a troublesome ankle injury in the summer.

Owls Sam Hutchinson sent off....Pic Steve Ellis

While Loovens looked lacking in sharpness, given his time on the sidelines, the Dutchman will now be in a better position having got 90 minutes behind him.

Hutchinson is now available and will battle with his captain for a place.

Loovens, who forged a strong partnership with Tom Lees last season, has praised Hutchinson’s performances in defence but has no issue with challenging the former Chelsea starlet for a starting role.

“I think he has probably been one of our best players,” said Loovens. “That’s why you have a big squad, you need good players if you want to go places.

“Players need to step in when needed, and he has been brilliant for us. (But) This is football, when one door closes for a player, it opens up for another person.”

Forest are currently level on points with Wednesday but they do have the joint second-best attack in the Championship, with 16 goals so far this season.