Sheffield Wednesday: George Hirst stays put as Owls rejected £2m Leicester City bid

Three bids tabled. Three bids rejected.

Despite overtures from Premier League club Leicester City, George Hirst remains an Owls player.

The Star understands Wednesday turned down a third Foxes offer, believed to be in the region of £2m, for the talented striker before the transfer window shut last night.

Leeds United were also heavily linked with a move for Hirst, the son of Owls great David.

Earlier this year, Wednesday also knocked back a £300,000 bid from Everton for the 18-year-old.

Hirst is hot property, having plundered 40 goals for the Owls and England at youth level during the 2016/17 season. He excelled in the Toulon Tournament last summer, finishing as joint-top goal scorer in the competition.

Wednesday’s hierarchy intended to tie Hirst, who has made only two substitute appearances for the senior side, down to a long-term contract and then send him out on loan to speed up his football development. Hirst’s present deal expires next summer.

Rotherham United, Mansfield Town, Walsall and Chesterfield all expressed an interest in borrowing Hirst on a temporary basis.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal, pictured above, said: “I talked with George last season and told him the best way to move forward this season was to play in League One or League Two and play often.”

It was just over a fortnight ago Hirst Jnr was among the spectators at AESSEAL New York Stadium when Rotherham drew 1-1 with Manchester City Under-21s in a Checkatrade Trophy clash.

Carvalhal was open to Hirst joining the Millers, claiming the youngster would have been in “good hands”.

But Carvalhal was adamant Hirst would not leave until the club had resolved his long-term future

“The moment he signs a new contract will be the moment we find him a club to play, that is a process,” insisted Carvalhal.

“When we find George a club, he will sign at that moment.”

Despite lengthy negotiations, talks have stalled over Hirst’s new contract and he will now be staying put until the New Year.

Hirst, who has not featured in any of the Under-18s or U23s matches this season, is currently away with the England U19s for their double-header against Poland and Germany,

The Young Lions face Poland at St. George’s Park tonight followed by Germany in Mansfield four days later.

