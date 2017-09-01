Sheffield Wednesday: George Hirst hits hat-trick in England Under-19s thumping 7-1 victory over Poland

Owls striker George Hirst netted a hat-trick as England’s Under-19s side thrashed Poland 7-1 at St. George’s Park today.

The talented forward, the subject of three failed bids from Leicester City last month, starred on his first competitive outing of the campaign at the national football centre yesterday.

Arsenal’s Edward Nketiah (3) and Elliot Embleton were also on target for the Young Lions to ensure Paul Simpson’s side kicked off their season in style.

Wednesday opted against letting Hirst, pictured above, go out on loan before Thursday’s 11pm transfer deadline, with the 18-year-old having not yet penned a new long-term contract. His present deal runs out next summer.

Hirst, who has made two senior Owls appearances, is regarded as one of the top prospects in England. The prolific striker bagged 40 goals for club and country at youth level during the 2016/17 season.

He is expected to lead the line when England’s U19s host Germany at Mansfield Town on Tuesday. Tickets are priced at £3 for adults and £1.50 for concessions and can be purchased from the ticket office at the One Call Stadium.