Sheffield Wednesday: George Hirst gets England call despite not appearing for any Owls side this season

Sheffield Wednesday youngster George Hirst has been named in the England U19 squad for upcoming matches - despite having not played domestic football this season.

The 18-year-old will join up with Keith Downing's squad next week for friendlies in Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Hirst's only competitive football this season has come on England duty, scoring a hat trick in the Under 19s' 7-1 demolition of Poland before coming off the bench in the 3-1 defeat to Germany.

The striker is involved in on-going wrangling with Wednesday over a new contract and was reportedly the subject of a £2million bid from Leicester City before the transfer window closed. Everton have also expressed an interest in his signature.

He has yet to feature for Wednesday's U23 side this season. Hirst scored 40 goals at club and international level last season.

The Owls had hoped to tie Hirst down to a long-term contract in the summer and send him out on loan for experience but they failed to reach an agreement.

He has made two senior appearances for Wednesday to date, both coming off the bench.

England U19 squad: Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), Ryan Schofield (Huddersfield Town); Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Morgan Feeney (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Dujon Sterling (Chelsea), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), Jake Turner (Bolton Wanderers), Josh Tymon (Stoke City); Dennis Adeniran (Everton), Sadou Diallo (Manchester City), Elliot Embleton (Sunderland), Mason Mount (Vitesse Arnhem, loan from Chelsea), Tristan Nydam (Ipswich Town), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham), Joe Willock (Arsenal); Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest), George Hirst (Sheffield Wednesday), Daniel Kemp (West Ham United), Jonathan Leko (Bristol City, loan from West Bromwich Albion), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Edward Nketiah (Arsenal).