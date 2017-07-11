Sheffield Wednesday: George Boyd set for first Owls outing

Owls fans are expected to get their first glimpse of new signing George Boyd in the Championship club’s pre-season friendly at non league Alfreton Town tonight (7.30pm).

Experienced winger Boyd looks poised to be involved in Wednesday’s first warm-up match of the summer, having arrived on a free transfer just over a week ago.

Boyd rejected the chance to remain in the Premier League, turning down a new one-year contract extension at Burnley. The 31-year-old, a promotion winner with Peterborough United, Hull City and the Clarets, opted to leave Turf Moor and sign a two-year deal with Carlos Carvalhal’s side.

Boyd, who can be deployed on the left or right wing, has taken part in the first week of the Owls’ pre-season training.

“Wednesday are a big, ambitious club and tick all the boxes for me,” said Boyd.

“They have been close in the last few years and hopefully I can come in and get this big club in the Premier League.”

Wednesday are set to field a strong team versus the National League North outfit, with the majority of Carvalhal’s squad likely to be given run-outs.

Tickets for the Alfreton fixture are priced at £10 for adults, £5 concessions and £2 for Under-16s. The friendly will also be a testimonial match to Nicky Law and Russ O’Neill for their services to Alfreton.

