Sheffield Wednesday: George Boyd eyes promotion after ‘no-brainer’ move

New boy George Boyd has described dropping down a division to link up with the Owls as a “no-brainer”.

The experienced winger joined Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer today, having turned down a one-year contract extension at Premier League side Burnley.

Boyd, who has signed a two-year deal and becomes the Owls’ first summer signing, said: “I’m delighted it is all done. It was a long summer but as soon as I knew of their interest it was a no-brainer for me.

“I’m excited and raring to get going.”

The 31-year-old spent nearly three years at Turf Moor, making 123 appearances and scoring 12 goals.

Having passed his medical this afternoon, the Scotland international is poised to train with his new teammates for the first time tomorrow.

Boyd knows a number of the Owls squad, including David Jones, Ross Wallace, Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher. The former Peterborough United and Hull City player is determined to help the Owls mount a third successive promotion challenge.

“Obviously the club have been close over the last two years and hopefully I can help get them over the line,” said Boyd, who can play on either flank. “It is a club that needs to be in the Premier League with the fans and the structure of the club.”

When pressed on his main attributes, Boyd said: “I will bring a lot of energy. I like to work hard and hopefully I will make a lot of assists and goals.”

Boyd is looking forward to the prospect of playing in the Steel City derby. Wednesday welcome arch rivals Sheffield United to Hillsborough on September 23.

He said: “The derby will be a big one. To play in that atmosphere will be amazing.”

