Sheffield Wednesday: Gary Neville picks this match against Owls as Manchester United's greatest

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has picked out a historic clash against Sheffield Wednesday as the club's greatest Premier League game.

Sky Sports Football are currently running a poll to decide what was Manchester United's greatest game in the 25 years of the Premier League.

The club's 8-2 hammering over Arsenal in 2011 is included as well as Michael Owen's classic derby winner over Manchester City in 2009.

However, the earliest nomination in the poll is Manchester United's historic match against Sheffield Wednesday at Old Trafford in April 1993.

United trailed Wednesday with just four minutes to go after a John Sheridan penalty but the Red Devils somehow managed to turn it around.

Steve Bruce scored two towering headers in the 86th and 96th minute to give United the win and heralding in the iconic phrase 'Fergie Time'.

The match helped United maintain their lead over Aston Villa before going on to win their first title in 26 years.

Although the club's heart-stopping 4-3 win over fierce rivals Manchester City is currently leading the poll, the United full-back has a different view.

Neville, who has more than 3.5 million followers on Twitter, replied to Sky Football's question with the response "Sheffield Wednesday by a Long way!!!"

Popular United fanzine Red Issue questioned Neville's choice, claiming United's 2-1 win at Aston Villa the following August, with two Lee Sharpe goals, was more of a "classic".

But Neville stuck to his guns, arguing that the Sheffield Wednesday clash was "THE" most pivotal game in the club's Premier League history.