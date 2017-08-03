Sheffield Wednesday: Gary Hooper salutes Owls strikeforce

Gary Hooper is adamant Sheffield Wednesday possess one of the best forward lines in the Championship.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal has an abundance of attacking options at his disposal as the Owls gear up for their league opener with Preston North End this weekend.

Hooper, Jordan Rhodes, Steven Fletcher, Fernando Forestieri, Atdhe Nuhiu and Lucas Joao are potentially fighting it out for only two places in Carvalhal’s starting line-up at Deepdale, although there is a possibility the Portuguese chief may use Forestieri’s gifts in a wide role.

Hooper, on target in their pre-season friendly win at Doncaster Rovers, told The Star: “Our strikeforce has to be right up there in the top three or four in the league.

“We have a lot of strikers at the club. I might need to go back to playing on the wing!

“But joking aside, you have to have that competition if you are going to do well. The competition makes sure you stay at the top of your game.”

