Sheffield Wednesday: Gary Hooper bags a brace on his return as Owls’ Under-23s cruise past Barnsley

Gary Hooper scores past Barnsley keeper Nick Townsend.

Gary Hooper netted a brace on his return to action as Sheffield Wednesday’s development squad registered their third straight victory with a 3-0 win against 10-man Barnsley today.

