Sheffield Wednesday: Fringe players told to follow Owls midfielder’s example

Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal has challenged his fringe players to take a leaf out of Jacob Butterfield’s book and force their way into his plans.

Butterfield was forced to bide his time and wait for an opportunity to impress after arriving on a season long-loan deal from Championship rivals Derby County.

But the midfielder was handed a chance to prove his worth against Millwall last month and caught the eye in the middle of the park. Since then, Butterfield has started a further two fixtures and is likely to feature in tomorrow’s televised encounter at Ipswich Town.

Carvalhal told The Star: “Jacob was not playing but worked really hard. When he had a chance, he played well. He took his opportunity.

“When you have the chance, you must show what you can do. If you do, you stay (in the team).

“Butterfield and [Morgan] Fox are good examples.”

Daniel Pudil, Almen Abdi, Marco Matias and Atdhe Nuhiu were left out of Saturday’s goalless draw with promotion hopefuls Bristol City as Carvalhal fielded an unchanged starting line-up.

“I believe that no one would have changed anything after Aston Villa where we played very good football and were solid,” he said. “We didn’t give Villa many chances. The eleven that played put in a fantastic performance.”

Pudil has not featured since the Owls’ draw with Barnsley while Abdi has only made three starts all campaign. Matias and Nuhiu have made seven substitute appearances between them.

Carvalhal said: “They are working hard. The most important thing here is when the players get an opportunity they must take it.”

