Sheffield Wednesday: Football Association contact Tom Pope over his bizarre Twitter attack on Owls striker Sam Winnall

The Football Association are seeking observations from Bury striker Tom Pope in relation to his remarks on social media towards Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall, The Star understands.

Pope criticised Winnall in a series of tweets on Twitter for his goal celebration after Winnall netted against his former club Barnsley last weekend. Winnall ran delirously deliriously towards the home fans at Oakwell after putting the Owls in front following a mistake by goalkeeper Adam Davies.

Winnall was booed throughout the South Yorkshire derby and had a Peppa Pig toy thrown in his direction early on.

Pope, who represented Rotherham United over 50 times in a two-year spell, accused Winnall of disrespecting his previous employers on Sunday night. He suggested he would like to punch Winnall, claiming he would “KO him in five seconds”.

Sam Winnall celebrates his goal in front of the Barnsley fans

He also branded Wednesday fans “delusional”, saying: “I don’t need to be relevant to know Sheffield Wednesday aren’t a big club to anyone who isn’t a Sheffield Wednesday fan.”

The FA have since contacted Pope regarding the matter and he has until next Tuesday to respond.

