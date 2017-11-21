Sheffield Wednesday: Fired up Carlos Carvalhal hits out at ‘strange’ refereeing decisions

It is fair to say Carlos Carvalhal was on feisty form at his pre-match press conference yesterday.

The Wednesday chief had plenty of things he wanted to get off his chest ahead of their televised clash at Ipswich Town.

Carvalhal was animated and spoke passionately in the 33 minutes and 35 seconds he addressed the local media at the club’s Middlewood Road training base.

Carvalhal admitted he is “tired” of complaining about refereeing displays but feels he has to speak out because their decisions have cost the Owls a “minimum of seven points” this season.

In their last outing, Wednesday had two strong penalty appeals turned down in their goalless home draw to high-flying Bristol City. It is 33 matches and counting since the Owls were last awarded a spot-kick. You have to go back to February 25 for the last time Carvalhal’s team had the opportunity to score from 12 yards. Striker Jordan Rhodes was foiled by Rob Green in the second half of Wednesday’s defeat at Leeds United.

Carlos Carvalhal

“It is strange,” he said. “We have had big reasons to have a penalty (in that time).”

Carvalhal believes a number of key calls have gone against his side in six of their last eight Championship outings.

He said: “I’m doing my work. I’m honest. I work hard. I prepare my team to play. There are things we can do better but we can’t control these things (officials decisions). They are out of my control.

“I’m not talking about the balanced games. I’m talking about specific things. Facts.

“We have had too many decisions in the (last) eight games go against us. In a competition like this where the teams are very balanced and there is not big, massive difference between the teams, these decisions make a big difference in the games.

“With seven (more) points, we would be fighting or near the first positions.”

Carvalhal, who expects Ross Wallace (flu) to take part in training today after sitting out Monday’s session, said Wednesday are in regular dialogue with refereeing chiefs. He claims the Owls have been on the receiving end of some “unbalanced” officiating in recent months which has contributed to making the fans a “little nervous” in matches.

“We are working with the committee of the referees all the time,” stated head coach Carvalhal. “We are working hard and using the proper channels.

“I don’t like to talk about these things. I believe in the referees. This is the country of the football.

“But I’m a manager of the team and there is big pressure in this competition and we must also say the truth to everybody.

“There are things that I can’t control as a coach.”

