Sheffield Wednesday: Filipe Melo departs Owls

Defensive midfielder Filipe Melo has left Sheffield Wednesday to join Portuguese side Grupo Desportivo de Chaves on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old, brought in for an undisclosed fee from Moreirense in February 2015, featured on just six occasions for the Owls.

Filipe Melo

Melo, who began his career with Uniao Lamas, failed to make a single appearance under Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal. His last competitive Owls outing came on the final day of the 2014/15 campaign.

Injuries troubled Melo throughout his time at Hillsborough and he was farmed out on loan to Paços de Ferreira last season. He made 16 appearances, including 13 starts.

Melo has signed a three-year deal at Estádio Municipal de Chaves.

