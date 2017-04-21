Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri ‘will not be fully fit again this season’

Fernando Forestieri will not reach 100 per cent fitness before the end of the season, Carlos Carvalhal has revealed.

But the Sheffield Wednesday head coach says Forestieri will still have a major role to play in the race for promotion via the play-offs.

The 27-year-old forward has been named as a substitute in the Owls’ last three games, coming on in the last two and scoring in the win over Cardiff City.

A knee injury, suffered in March, continues to plague Forestieri, who is a doubt for Saturday’s clash with Derby County at Hillsborough.

And Carvalhal says it will take careful management to get the Argentina-born striker through the remainder of the campaign.

“He is a player I think we must manage in the best way,” Carvalhal said.

“He does not have a serious problem but we must be careful with him.

“It is possible if he is available he could start. If he will not start and is available, he can be involved at a time when he can help the team.

“At the end of the season he is not 100 per cent and will not be 100 per cent.

“He has a small thing that disturbs him and sometimes when he plays, it stays inflammated and we must be careful to put him in again.

“He can play normally with this. These kind of things usually need three or four weeks of rest but he wants to play.

“I think it is the correct decision and he can be involved to try to help the team.

“He wants to try to help the team.”

Carvalhal is confident Forestieri will return to full fitness over the summer break.

He said: “When we start the next pre-season we are absolutely sure he will be 100 per cent because what he has is not too serious.

“It is not a situation that needs surgery.”