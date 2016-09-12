Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri ‘one of the best in the Championship’

Winger Adam Reach believes Owls team-mate Fernando Forestieri will play a key part in their promotion push.

Forestieri, last season’s 15-goal top-scorer, claimed his second goal of the campaign to help Wednesday come-from-behind and beat Championship newcomers Wigan Athletic on Saturday. It was only Carlos Carvalhal’s side second win in six league outings and ended a five-match winless run.

On his Owls debut Adam Reach....Pic Steve Ellis

Record-signing Reach, brought on as a second half substitute, told The Star: “Fernando is a quality player and right up there as one of the best players in the league. He’s very good on the ball and clinical in front of goal. He will be vital for us this season, if he can play anywhere near as well as he did last season and get more goals.

“The better he plays, the better the team plays.”

Steven Fletcher registered his first goal in Owls colours before the half hour mark to cancel out Will Grigg’s early opener.

“It’s very important for the strikers to be scoring,” said Reach, snapped up in a £5m deal from Middlesbrough last month.

“Fletcher took his goal really well, and [Gary] Hooper came off the bench and added quality.”

“It’s always nice to have your strikers scoring, but we need goals from everywhere in the team.”

Victory moved Wednesday up to 16th in the standings.

Reach said: “We played well, but in fairness, I thought Wigan played and kept their shape well.

“We had a lot of chances and if we had taken them, the game could have been over.

“But that’s the Championship for you, you have to concentrate and get results even if you’re not taking chances.

“It was important to stay patient (after they scored) we had over 80 minutes.

“You just have to stay patient. I know it’s tough and the fans get annoyed.

“Naturally, when you go 1-0 down you think you need to score straightaway. We were patient, got our two goals, and won the game.”