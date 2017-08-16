Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri has apologised and will be back for Owls, says boss Carlos Carvalhal

Boss Carlos Carvalhal says Fernando Forestieri has apologised for his training ground bust-up with Sam Winnall and is “working hard” to force his way back into his plans.

Forestieri was a notable absentee as the Owls were held to a 1-1 draw with Sunderland last night.

It is the second fixture in a row Forestieri has not been involved in since his altercation with Winnall a week ago.

Carvalhal told The Star: “He took a red card in training. Discipline is the base of everything. He made a mistake and he is paying for that.

“Fernando apologised at the moment, he apologised to the group the next day and me also. Fernando will be back soon. We have managed the situation but we don’t have a problem in our hands. He is working very hard.

“He will soon be back in the 18 when we understand that it is the correct time.”

For the second match on the spin at Hillsborough, Wednesday battled back from a goal down to salvage a point.

David Jones’ stunning 70th minute long range strike - his first goal for the Owls - cancelled out George Honeyman’s fourth minute opener.

The result leaves Wednesday still chasing a first league win but Carvalhal believes the team are on the right track.

He said: “We played high level football in the second half. Against one of the strongest teams in the division, I believe the fans liked the performance they saw. tonight.

“We are in a good way and will be more strong in the future.”

Wednesday completed the loan signing of Vitoria Setubal defender Frederico Venancio just before kick-off and Carvalhal is backing the 24-year-old to be a big success.

“He is a good centre-half,” said Carvalhal, who conceded Rotherham United are interested in signing George Hirst on loan. “He is one of the best centre-halves in Portugal.

“Frederico had a lot of offers to go abroad but he wanted to play in England.”