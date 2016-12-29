Sheffield Wednesday fans column: Bingeing on Owls glory day

My in-laws don’t eat meat or have a TV so as lovely as it was there were three things I have missed this Christmas; a roast dinner, hours of Christmas telly and Sheffield Wednesday’s finest performance of the season.

I’ve binged on all three since we’ve returned home and oh how delicious they all are.

Carlos’ tactics against Newcastle United were as good as a slice of moist turkey.

The Geordies’ didn’t enjoy the stuffing much.

According to reports we are a dirty cynical team who would have lost if Jonjo Shelvey wasn’t banned for five matches for using “racially abusive language.”

Some of these things may be true but Wednesday can only play the hand that they have been dealt.

Shelvey would have been difficult to control in midfield but Jack Colback has the ability to be an adequate stand in but he failed to cope with our midfield, who outthought, outmuscled and outplayed him.

It was nice to see our side use the tactics that have been employed against us all season now that teams have figured out how to block our style of play.

Because of this there may have been some cynical challenges but if players like Dwight Gayle go down as easily as they did then maybe they’re not built to be a Football League players.

We stopped Newcastle from playing their style of football. It might not have been pretty at times but it was effective and tactical.

Wednesday needed to show they can compete against the top six and those vying for the promotion spots.

We did this on Boxing Day and we need to keep doing it.

I’m not saying this is easy. Consistency in the Championship is difficult to find.

It’s like trying to find a sausage roll or Wallace and Gromit in my in-law’s house.