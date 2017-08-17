Sheffield Wednesday Fan’s Column: With flashes of great play, does Adam Reach sum up this Owls team?

Is Adam Reach the personification of this current Sheffield Wednesday team?

We know there’s quality there, but we’re never quite sure when it might appear (it changes from one-half to the next).

We know he can cross a ball because we’ve seen it with our own eyes but then we think we’ve imagined it and it’s always in the back of our minds that we might have paid too much for him - reportedly £5million.

Quality, crossing and cost, these subjects are simply a game of two halves for the Owls.

Reach had a great second half at Hillsborough against Sunderland.

At Middlesborough, he was primarily a left-back and utilised as a winger when needed.

Carvalhal seems to see him as more of a winger and a stand-in full-back.

His inconsistent crossing and ability to beat a man to the line are frustrating, but then he has a period where he plays like he did against Sunderland on Wednesday night and it lulls you into a false sense of security.

Could it be that he isn’t a confident winger and is more comfortable at full-back or wing-back?

A draw was a fair result on Wednesday evening as it was a fair result the previous Saturday against QPR.

I’ve been thinking about last season and the games where the results weren’t fair.

We robbed some teams last year with our performances, but we labelled it a gritty determination.

With the team we have, we should have better quality throughout the team, better crossing and set-piece play for the cost and quantity of players in the squad.

But as we haven’t changed much at all from last season should we be shocked that the fair results don’t end with three points for us?

I can’t say it has taken me by surprise.