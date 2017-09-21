Sheffield Wednesday fan’s column: Time for Owls to prove this city IS ours when United come to Hillsborough

You know that feeling you get when you’re collecting papers from around the house for the recycling bin, and you suddenly find a gas bill you haven’t paid, that’s how I feel about Sheffield derbies.

You forget all about them, and when you discover their due, there are pangs of mild panic.

I’ve felt like this since I started watching football in the early nineties.

United were always the underdogs and Wednesday expected to win, yet somehow we never did. I went to my first game in 1991 and didn’t see us beat The Blades in a league match until 1994. When you’re young, that feels like a lifetime.

It’s especially hard when you’re at school, and even the teachers are coming into class to rub your nose in it. I believe this is the reason I’ve always hated maths; inability and Mr Walton the Unitedite teacher.

The only good derby match is one you win, and we’ve won when it’s mattered.

The 1993 FA Cup Semi-Final was an oasis of joy. By 1993 I thought it would never happen, but despite Alan Cork’s best efforts, Wednesday came through when we needed it.

You can say the same for the 2011/12 season when we last played United.

A draw at The Lane and a 1-0 win at Hillsborough were, in essence, the points we needed to leapfrog them into the automatic place they had inhabited for most of the season. That mattered.

United are going to be hungry for this derby, they’re going to want to prove a point, they’re going to want to make their Unitedite supporting boss proud, but this matters to The Owls just as much.

We need to prove that we are capable of winning when it counts. We need to prove that this city is indeed ours.