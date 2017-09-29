Sheffield Wednesday fan’s column: This week was enough to make me sick

Since Thursday last week my boyfriend, toddler and I have endured a sickness bug that has seen us sleeping on the bathroom floor at various points and using lots of carpet cleaner…and we’ve still had a better week than Sheffield Wednesday.

First of all congratulations to Sheffield United, you deserved the derby win.

Chris Basham and Steven Fletcher challenge for teh ball

You prepared, played your best players despite their youth and instilled passion into your performance.

The Owls’ defending was execrable, their commitment unforgivable and the fans’ reaction understandable. Preparing for the Steel City Derby like they would any other game showed a lack of understanding that will hopefully be a lesson learned.

So where do we go from here?

Yes, we have injuries but not enough to justify losing three points to a Birmingham City team that can barely string passes together.

We are regressing as a team, and the players take a big share of the blame for this.

The psychology of the players for crucial matches needs to be addressed by the club.

The obvious stage fright has become like a virus that spreads throughout the team when there is more than just three points at stake.

Despite some fans defending Carlos Carvalhal saying he can’t make the players perform once they’re on the pitch, he is the carrier of the mood of their performance as well as the tactics and it is far too nonchalant.

Of course, coaches make a difference.

In Alex Ferguson’s final season at Manchester United, the team was a shadow of its former self, but he dragged enough points from that team’s performances to win the league. The only thing Carvalhal has dragged out this week is a £20 note from his pocket for a press conference metaphorical rant.

I like Carlos, and I’m still torn but this week has frankly made me sick.