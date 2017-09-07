Sheffield Wednesday fan’s column: The circus has gone, now let’s go for the jugular

The tuxedos have been put back into the wardrobe, the Wednesday legends have dispersed, and the used fireworks have been collected from the trees in Hillsborough Park.

The fantastic celebrations are over, and it’s time to get back to the day job.

Out goes Lewis McGugan, an icon of the changing tide at the club and more shockingly Sam Winnall on a season long loan to Derby County.

There’s a sense that all was not right behind the scenes even before the ‘incident’ with Forestieri.

A player of his capability, chronically underutilised by Carvalhal, is an indication of having too much of a good thing when there are seven strikers egos to stroke.

It was sensible to move one of the magnificent seven on in exchange for a player to plug a gap in a weaker position.

Jacob Butterfield has plenty of Championship experience and should hopefully be an equivalent stand-in for Kieran Lee and Sam Hutchinson.

The addition of Van Aken and Venancio in the centre of defence, is welcome even if it’s just to say that we have more warm bodies at the back.

So this is where we stand until the next transfer window circus.

We’ve put a lot of our FFP eggs in the Jordan Rhodes basket but not sured up the service issue. The solidity of our midfield and defence is going to be a major factor this season.

Our opponents on Saturday, Nottingham Forest, have had a decent start to the season. Mark Warburton is slowly building a better squad, and Forest’s boardroom is becoming less toxic.

We of all people know the cleansing properties of taking a breath of fresh air after ridding the club of an owner who drains the soul and coffers.

The Owls are already a few steps of Forest, let’s hope there is some anniversary pride in our performance on Saturday.