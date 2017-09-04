Sheffield Wednesday face anxious wait over Forestieri but there’s better news on Barry Bannan

Sheffield Wednesday expect to find out the full extent of Fernando Forestieri’s knee injury today.

The skilful forward, who was linked with a move to Fulham before Thursday’s transfer deadline last week, was not involved in the Owls’ open training session at Hillsborough yesterday.

Forestieri was troubled by a knee problem in the final months of last season.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal said: “Fernando is currently seeing a specialist in London. We don’t what the problem is yet and are waiting for the full report from the doctor.”

Adam Reach and Steven Fletcher also sat-out training because of minor knocks while Barry Bannan has withdrawn from the Scotland squad due to a foot injury. Bannan was an unused subtitute in the Scots 3-0 victory over Lithuania on Friday.

“Barry has been playing but with a big pain in the foot,” said Carvalhal. “He had it against Burton but he has come back from the national team because it is not any better.

“We will try to recover him for Saturday. I believe that he will be fine.”

Carvalhal has spoken of his joy over adding Joost van Aken and Jacob Butterfield to his squad, saying: “I am very happy with Jacob because he is a quality midfielder and one I have appreciated since I have been in England.

“Van Aken is a centre-back in our opinion with a bright future.”