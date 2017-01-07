Sheffield Wednesday: FA Cup brings back happy memories for Owls loanee Callum McManaman

It was in the FA Cup where new Owls recruit Callum McManaman made his name.

He lifted the famous trophy with his first club Wigan Athletic in 2013, playing an instrumental role in their 1-0 triumph over Premier League big boys Manchester City.

The winger scooped the man-of-the-match award after terrorising City full-back Gael Clichy at Wembley.

Little wonder the competition holds a special place in McManaman’s heart.

He quipped: “It feels like it never happened it was that long ago.

“I have great memories, from the third round all the way through.

“Winning the Cup final was just unbelievable. I don’t think anyone believed we could do it, probably including a few of the players. I think it’s the biggest shock in FA Cup history.

“Getting man of the match award was massive. I had the game of my life. But it feels about 10 years ago, now.”

Although Wigan defied the odds, pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history, McManaman reckons it will be a “long time” before there is another upset of that magnitude.

“I can’t see anyone doing that again for a long time with all the money that is involved now,” he said. “Hopefully, though, anyone can beat anyone on the day. Wigan winning the Cup was just unbelievable.”

McManaman admits some of the best displays in his career have come in the competition.

“I had scored a few times before in the FA Cup, before the final, I have always done well in it, I don’t know what it is,” he said. “I have always liked it as a fan too, when I used to go watch Everton. Everyone enjoys the FA Cup, it just has a buzz about it.”

McManaman, on loan from West Bromwich Albion until the end of the campaign, is expected to be involved in the Owls’ third round clash at top-flight strugglers Middlesbrough tomorrow.

“League positions go out the window in the FA Cup,” he said. “All the Premier League teams know that Championship teams will be up for it.

“There isn’t that much of a gap between the two levels, I don’t think, so anyone can beat anyone.”

