Sheffield Wednesday Exclusive: Are Sunderland about to make a move for Jordan Rhodes?

Jordan Rhodes is wanted by Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals Sunderland, The Star can exclusively reveal.

It is understood the Black Cats have inquired about the striker’s availability, although no bid has yet to be tabled.

Owls boss Carlos Carvlahal on the sidelines at Burton on Saturday....Pic Steve Ellis

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson is a big fan of Rhodes, having worked with him at Huddersfield Town.

Rhodes, the Owls’ £8m record-signing, has struggled to make a big impact at Hillsborough, scoring only five goals in 25 appearances.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has frequently rotated his forward line and Rhodes has started just two of their five Championship outings.

Despite bagging a brace in the Carabao Cup last week, the 27-year-old dropped to the bench in Saturday’s draw at Burton Albion. Carvalhal paired Steven Fletcher and Gary Hooper, who scored the opener at the Pirelli Stadium, together up front.

Carvalhal is eager to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes on Thursday at 11pm but has not ruled players departing Hillsborough.

“All the players in my teams can go if it is good business for the club,” he said. “I don’t block any business in the club. If a player goes, we will try to solve the problem internally. If that is not possible, we will try to go outside to cover the position.”