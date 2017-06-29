Sheffield Wednesday: Ex-Owls physio Paul Smith joins League One side

Former Owls physio Paul Smith has landed a new job at League One side Bury.

Smith, who has previously worked at Rotherham United, Barnsley and Derby County, was appointed the Shakers new head physio yesterday.

Paul Smith hugs Barry Bannan after Wednesday's Play-Off Final defeat to Hull City

Bury manager Lee Clark told the club’s website: “Paul Smith has come to us with a wealth of experience. He’s worked at the highest level and has worked with top players.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

“He came in and showed a real passion and wants to be a part of what we are doing here. He’s bought into it straight away and has already made a few tweaks to the facility and what he has to work with.

“For me, this is a massive appointment after last year. That doesn’t mean I am pointing the finger at anyone, we all have to take responsibility for the injury situation last season.

“It’s a crucial role and that’s why it took a bit of time to get the right person and we went through a very diligent process to get him in and we are delighted with the outcome.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Smith, the son of legendary Owls physio Alan, left Hillsborough earlier this month. Physios Smith, Stephen Gilpin and David Henderson and first-team masseur Jake Tweedie also departed as part of a big backroom shake-up.

Clark added: “Paul comes from a background of physio’s. His father was a very experienced physio with England and the FA.

“Paul has been brought up on high standards and working with the best, so we are delighted to have him with us.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter