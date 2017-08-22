Sheffield Wednesday: Ex-Owl pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ Trotters boss

Gary Madine has expressed his admiration for Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson’s man-management skills.

The striker, who is expected to spearhead the Trotters attack against his old club tonight, was instrumental in the Lancashire outfit securing automatic promotion last term.

And Madine has made an instant impact in the Championship, netting two goals in four outings.

“He [Parkinson] knows how to manage me,” he said.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

“I’ve always had a bit of a reputation of being a ‘bad boy’ and that’s down to me, but the gaffer is brilliant in the sense he knows when to put an arm around my shoulders.

“He knows when to push me and when to leave me be and that makes the world of difference. We have got a brilliant relationship, though, and I love working for him.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Madine spent over four years at Hillsborough, scoring 28 goals in 123 matches, and was a key figure in their promotion-winning team in 2012. After loan spells at Carlisle United, Coventry City and Blackpool, the 26-year-old was snapped up by Bolton on a free transfer just over two years ago.

Madine said: “Although I’ve experienced promotion before, last season was special for a lot of different reasons. With Sheffield Wednesday it was almost expected, with Bolton it was literally the last thing anyone expected, with everything stacked against us.”

Parkinson plans to make changes for the visit of the Owls in the Carabao Cup. Youngsters Jack Earing and Everton loanee Antonee Robinson are in contention to play. However, Josh Vela (ankle) and Sammy Ameobi (knee) are ruled out.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter