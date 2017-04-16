Sheffield Wednesday: Every win is huge now, says Lees as Owls look to build momentum for play-offs

Tom Lees says every single victory picked up between now and the end of the season is of huge importance.

The Owls head to the capital on Monday to face QPR, buoyed by victory over Neil Warnock's Cardiff City, a match in which they had to dig deep before Fernando Forestieri popped up with a late winner.

While sealing the three points was huge in terms of Wednesday's play-off challenge, given that Fulham were beating Norwich City at the same time, Lees says he and his team mates aren't concerning themselves with how other teams are doing.

And he feels that continuing their winning run, which has now stretched to three, will set them up for those big play-off games should they make it.

"They are all big wins now," he said. "It doesn't really change a lot. We did our bit. We can't control what other teams do. We have momentum."

He added: "It is crucial having momentum. You want to go into the play-offs with form and confidence. It is important. We played well against Cardiff. We probably could have created a little more with the dominance that we had. I felt we put them under pressure but they were resilient. It was a pleasing win."

The Owls saw off Rotherham United before turning in a terrific display in beating Newcastle United at Hillsborough last Saturday and on Friday showed a different side of their game in battling to beat the Bluebirds.

Now ahead of Monday's clash with QPR at Loftus Road, Lees says morale in the camp is high.

And that has been helped by what he said was a victory over Cardiff that was 'more difficult' than that against Rafa Benitez's side.

"It was probably in a lot of ways more difficult than Newcastle," he said. "We are confident at the moment and we went into the Cardiff game knowing we had to replicate what we did against Newcastle.

"We knew it would still be difficult with the way Cardiff would set up. Cardiff were hard to break down and are a hard-working team. The style that they play is difficult. To be fair to them, they have not really got much to play for but I was quite impressed with them. We are pleased that we got the break through."