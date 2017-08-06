Sheffield Wednesday: Does Carlos Carvalhal think Kieran Lee absence played part in Owls defeat?

Boss Carlos Carvalhal has refused to blame Kieran Lee’s absence for his team’s Championship defeat at Preston North End.

Lee was unavailable for selection, having failed to recover from a hip problem.

Kieran Lee

Carvalhal said: “Kieran is one of the best midfielders in the Championship. We are missing him but we didn’t lose against Preston because we didn’t have him.

“It is a collective problem, a collective responsibility where I am included. It is not just the players. I must find out why we didn’t put out on the pitch what we are doing in training.

“I must discover why and talk with the players, analyse the game and try to have answers. Everybody knows we must do better. All the players know we have the capacity to do better.”

Carvalhal accepts Wednesday under-performed and deserved to leave Deepdale empty-handed.

“We deserved to lose,” he said. “It was a bad game from us.

“We never controlled the game.

“We ran a lot in the first half and spent a lot energy but with no sense. We did emotional pressing and not organised pressing. When you do emotional pressing, you are more tired.

“We didn’t do things in the proper way.

“We had one or two chances, Preston had more than us so congratulations to Preston.

“We must talk with the players why we didn’t play our football. We played too many long balls and we didn’t have control of the game with the ball.

“We prepared very well during the week. We knew exactly how Preston would play and what they would do but the reality on the pitch is that things were different and we didn’t play our football.”

When asked if stern words were exchanged in the dressing room post-match, Carvalhal replied: “I never speak to the players after the match. Never.

“I will see the game again with calm. If I have reason to say anything, I will make my points to everybody when we are back in.

“Sometimes the responsibility is on the players and the coaches which is why I prefer to analyse everything.”

The Owls head coach is demanding a positive response, starting against Chesterfield tomorrow.

“Our team have reacted very fast in the past,” said Carvalhal. “I expect a very strong reaction.”

