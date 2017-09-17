Sheffield Wednesday: Disappointed Reach already eyeing Owls v Blades derby

Owls ace Adam Reach struggled to hide his frustration following their draw at Cardiff City.

Reach, moved from left-back to left wing to accommodate Daniel Pudil, created Gary Hooper’s 39th-minute opener with a glorious cross.

But Wednesday were denied maximum points in added-on time as Sol Bamba tapped home from close range.

He said: “We are all very, very disappointed. We felt as though we commanded the game from the first whistle all the way through.

“To concede in 90-plus minutes was very disappointing.

“But, as we usually do, we will get over it quickly and take the positives. I think there were a lot of positives we could take from it. It is two points dropped but we go again. We will have a couple of days off and have a strong week to build up towards the derby.”

