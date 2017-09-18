Sheffield Wednesday: Development manager Neil Thompson full of praise for young Owls after 4-1 Queens Park Rangers victory

Under-23s boss Neil Thompson heaped praise on his Wednesday players after their comprehensive 4-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Goals either side of half-time from Warren Clarke, Matt Penney (penalty) and Morgan Fox (2) helped the Owls claim back-to-back victories at Middlewood Road yesterday.

Development squad manager Thompson told The Star: “We knew QPR were a good team and in good form.

“It took us about 10 minutes to get to grips with them and then we had a good shape about us and counter attacked really well first half. We created opportunities and took them.

“We were hanging on a little bit in the last 20 minutes but we had a young side out there and a few tired bodies.

“The lads played well and to come away with a 4-1 win was a good result.

“We have got back-to-back wins so you can’t ask for much more than that. The boys have put a good shift in so far this season. We have won four, drawn one and the game we lost was at Ipswich where we conceded in the 93rd minute.

“We are a young team but we have been really solid so far.”

After a shaky start, the Owls opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Clarke headed in Fraser Preston’s inviting delivery from the left. Moments later, Preston clipped the crossbar with an attempted cross.

But Wednesday doubled their lead from the spot after R’s goalkeeper Timothy Seny Dieng was harshly penalised for bringing down Jordan Lonchar. Penney drilled the penalty into the bottom right hand corner.

QPR, chasing a fifth straight league win, finally reduced their arrears in the 53rd minute through Darbyshire, who slotted home after good work by Chay Tilt.

But the visitors were found wanting defensively and two quickfire goals by Fox maintained Wednesday’s impressive start to the season.

Fox was taken off just after the hour mark, but Jake Kean and Frederico Venancio completed the full match.

“It was great for Morgan to get two goals and for Frederico and Keano to get 90 minutes under their belts,” said Thompson. “When the senior boys come in, they help the boys. They give you that little bit of stability and leadership.”

*Owls: Kean; Baker, Venancio (Nielson 62), O’Grady, Fox (Shaw 63); Penney, Kirby (Borukov 82), Murphy, Preston; Clarke, Lonchar. Substitutes: Wallis, Benedetti.

