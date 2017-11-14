Sheffield Wednesday: Defeat at Derby was turning point in season says Owls boss

Carlos Carvalhal has told The Star that Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to Derby County was the turning point in their season.

Less than three weeks have passed since the Owls played the Rams at Pride Park and Carvalhal’s men fought valiantly after Glenn Loovens’ fourth minute sending off.

However, the Rams ran-out 2-0 winners after goals either side of half-time by Matej Vydra (penalty) and substitute Bradley Johnson. It was Wednesday’s third loss in four Championship matches and the result saw them fall to 16th in the rankings.

But boss Carvalhal claims that setback was the catalyst for an upturn in Owls’ fortunes. The team have since embarked on a three-match unbeaten, picking up seven points against Barnsley, Millwall and Aston Villa to climb back into the top half of the division after a dismal run of form.

“Derby was an important game,” he acknowledged. “We played with 10 players but we were brave. We played with quality and the performance gave us confidence for the future.

“We found our way against Derby and have performed well since that game.

“We didn’t achieve the win against Barnsley but deserved to win. I think we are in a good way.”