Sheffield Wednesday: Cup defeat won’t harm Owls at Burton Albion, says Carvalhal

Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal is confident there will be no hangover from his side’s disappointing Carabao Cup exit.

Despite a spirited late fightback, the Owls slipped out of the competition after losing 3-2 to Bolton Wanderers.

Steven Fletcher scored the winner at Fulham last Saturday....Pic Steve Ellis

And Carvalhal, who’s side travel to Burton Albion in the Championship tomorrow, is backing his players to quickly put that setback behind them.

Carvalhal said: “I don’t think we finished the Bolton game in a bad mood.

“We finished the game well, scoring two goals and trying to get back into the game. We were very positive so I don’t think that the game will effect the team in any way. It was completely different because it was in the cup.”

Carvalhal is expected to make wholesale changes at the Pirelli Stadium, having rested Keiren Westwood, George Boyd, Gary Hooper and Steven Fletcher in midweek.

Glenn Loovens (back) remains a doubt but Wednesday are optimistic Frederico Venancio will finally be granted international clearance in time for the final match before the first international break.