Sheffield Wednesday confirm Frederico Venancio signing

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Poruguese central defender Frederico Venancio on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24 year old arrives from Vitoria Setubal and has described the move to Hillsborough as a 'dream come true'.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long to come to the English Championship, it’s like a dream come true," he told the club's website.

“I think my game is suited to England, I’m aggressive and I like to play my football at the same time.

“In Portugal, there are three teams that challenge but here in England in the Championship as, as many as 12 teams or more can challenge.

“It is such an exciting division and I’m so pleased I’m here.”

Venancio had been tracked by Derby, Leeds and Reading and reportedly turned down a move to Greek champions Olymiakos in january.

He will be available for Saturday's trip to Fulham.