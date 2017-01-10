Sheffield Wednesday comment: Fernando Forestieri must deliver now after penning new Owls deal

The timing of Fernando Forestieri’s contract extension was strange.

Thousands of Wednesday fans across the country woke up to the news today, with the Owls having announced it at 11:59pm on their club website last night.

Given it is a good, positive story, it was surprising and odd that Forestieri’s contract update was broken so late in the day but the main thing is it removes any uncertainty over the Wednesday forward’s long-term future.

From May 2016 - “I want to end my career at Wednesday”

When Forestieri was not involved at Preston North End on New Year’s Eve, my social media went into meltdown. His absence triggered wild rumours that he would be sold in the January transfer market.

I was getting bombarded with questions hours before kick-off asking what the situation was with Forestieri and was categorically told by various sources that he was injured. Carlos Carvalhal later confirmed that to be the case.

It is a major coup for the Owls and the player that Forestieri has committed his future to the Hillsborough outfit until the summer of 2020. It is the just sort of boost the club needed following three poor performances on the pitch.

Forestieri signs new deal

Forestieri’s form this season has mirrored the team’s. It has been up and down.

There were signs Forestieri was starting to get back to his best in November and at the start of December when he scored three goals in as many matches. His needless red card against Preston North End derailed his momentum.

Fernando Forestieri

Forestieri was a key figure last term, hitting 15 goals in the Wednesday’s march to the Championship Play-Off Final, but he, and a number of his teammates, have struggled to hit those heights this time around. Forestieri will be disappointed to have only found the back of the net on six occasions. He’s certainly had the chances to have, at the very least, cracked double figures by now.

With his future resolved, there are no excuses now for Forestieri failing to deliver.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter