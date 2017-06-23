Sheffield Wednesday coach impressed by reported target Bongani Zungu

There have been reports in Portugal and the player's native South Africa that Sheffield Wednesday are interested in midfielder Bongani Zungu.

The Vitoria de Guimaraes star is making waves in Portugal and according to their press, an English club has shown an interest, with Wednesday mentioned, no doubt due to Carlos Carvalhal's knowledge of his homeland.

Owls coach Lee Bullen says he saw the reports like everyone else on social media and told BBC Radio Sheffield that he immediately used the club's technology to check out the player for himself.

"I think the automatic links with the lad playing in Portugal and doing really well over their and obviously Carlos is a Portuguese coach, I think these kind of things are going to (come out)," said Bullen.

"But I'm like anyone, as soon as names get mentioned that I've not heard of, we are lucky enough to have a computer application called 'wyscout' that we can go and look at these clips and various things that he does and video analysis and things like that.

"I had a look at that lad, whether or not he is coming I don't know but he looks a decent player on the video clips that I've seen but hey, I genuinely - and I hope people trust me on this - I genuinely don't know if that's right or not at the minute."